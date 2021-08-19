Analysts Set CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $59.25

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LAW opened at $50.54 on Monday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

