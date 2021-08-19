Analysts Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $41.60

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $36.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.93.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

