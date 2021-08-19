Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

CDLX opened at $81.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,534. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

