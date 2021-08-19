JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells $424,168,179.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.99 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

