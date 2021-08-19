Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

FTAI stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $9,754,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

