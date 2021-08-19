TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Buys $40,128.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

