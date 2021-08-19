Insider Buying: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Acquires 14,855 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Ryan Macnamee acquired 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,507.00 ($36,076.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

