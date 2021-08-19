Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Wright-Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.