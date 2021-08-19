Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Several brokerages have commented on OCDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.