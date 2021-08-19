Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Truist upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

