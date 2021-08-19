1,500 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $8,881,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

