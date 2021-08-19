Whittier Trust Co. Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $238.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

