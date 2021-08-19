Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.