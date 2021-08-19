Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

