Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DIISY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.