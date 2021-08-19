Earnbase Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,454.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $548,335.47 and $1,454.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00010222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

