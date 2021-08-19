Earnbase Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,454.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00010222 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $548,335.47 and $1,454.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

