KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

KGHPF opened at $49.55 on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

