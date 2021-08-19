Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

WRN stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.45 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.55. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.