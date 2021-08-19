Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.