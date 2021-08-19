Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

