Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.32 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

