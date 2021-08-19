Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 135.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $4,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $1,246,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631,764 shares of company stock worth $40,325,536 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

