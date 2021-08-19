Ether Zero Market Cap Reaches $345,155.77 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $345,155.77 and $11,958.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.20 or 0.06718916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,212,734 coins and its circulating supply is 185,183,321 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

