Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Buys $130,480.92 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOA stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

FOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

