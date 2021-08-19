WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.62 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002012 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $654.84 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010198 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 937,008,670 coins and its circulating supply is 737,008,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

