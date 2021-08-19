Raymond James Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $96.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.