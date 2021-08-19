Credit Suisse Group Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $67.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.04 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $66.26.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $4,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

