Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 8,200 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,703 ($87.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.77. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,387.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

