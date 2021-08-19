Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 1,682 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

