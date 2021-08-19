Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,173.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

