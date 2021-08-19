Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

