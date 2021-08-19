SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

SPX stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

