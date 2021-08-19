CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of CF opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

