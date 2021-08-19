Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 19.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.