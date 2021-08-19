First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.66 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,563 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period.

