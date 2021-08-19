Ieq Capital LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

