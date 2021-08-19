Bell Bank Has $312,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 255,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

