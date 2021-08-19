Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Position Lifted by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 317.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

