Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $233.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $235.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.