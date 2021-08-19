Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 2,789 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $431,039.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80.

On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.24.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth $28,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

