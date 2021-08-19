Bell Bank Makes New $446,000 Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEOV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $165,000.

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

