Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $156,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.