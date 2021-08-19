iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.