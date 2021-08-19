Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $228.42 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

