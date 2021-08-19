Choate Investment Advisors Sells 14,660 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 44,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW opened at $229.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

