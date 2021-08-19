Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.

Shares of FB opened at $355.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.79. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.