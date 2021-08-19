Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.38 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

