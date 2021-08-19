HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,951 shares of company stock worth $31,575,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.33.

Shares of SBAC opened at $353.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.75. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $359.96.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

