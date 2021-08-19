Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.38. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

